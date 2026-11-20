Broad agreement is expected in the election of the parliamentary quota for the Supreme Judicial Council, Zdravko Markov of “Progressive Bulgaria” said on BNT’s morning show. According to him, talks have already been held with “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” and “Revival” to reach a consensus on the candidates.

Markov did not rule out the possibility that the parliamentary weight of the individual political formations would be taken into account in the election, but stressed that professional qualifications should be of primary importance.

“This is not about quotas; it is really about the candidates’ qualifications,” Zdravko Markov said.

According to him, the new SJC is important for judicial reform and for guaranteeing the independence of the courts and the prosecution service. He did not name any specific candidates or point to a final agreement reached between the parliamentary formations.

New functions for the “Sigma” platform

In the interview, Markov also commented on the development of the “Sigma” platform, which is designed to provide civic oversight of public procurement and the spending of public funds.

According to him, the versions “Sigma 3.0” and “Sigma 4.0”, planned for 2027, will enable users to track upcoming public procurements and identify prices above market levels.

“Every Bulgarian citizen can find out where their money is going, where their money has gone and where their money will go,” Markov said.

He called on citizens to submit reports to the competent institutions whenever they identify irregularities in public procurement or in the spending of public funds.

Sources: novini.bg