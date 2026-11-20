MP Bogdan Bogdanov of “We Continue the Change” and former Minister of Economy claims that “Lukoil” pays nearly $50 above the international market price for each barrel of oil delivered.

Speaking on the Bulgaria ON AIR programme “The Day ON AIR”, he said that according to data from a report by the special administrator, the price of deliveries reaches $141 per barrel, while the international quote is around $95.

“The difference in the price between the quote for Brent crude and what reaches us is 40-something dollars,” Bogdanov said.

Questions surrounding the price of deliveries

According to him, in November “Lukoil” plans to spend more than €600 million on purchasing oil. The planned volume is between 4.3 and 4.4 million barrels.

“Why are we paying 141? Is there a mistake in the calculations?” the MP asked.

Bogdanov suggested that the difference could be related to purchases on the spot market and the use of intermediaries. He stressed that if there is no logical explanation for the price of $141 per barrel, this could also explain the rise in prices.

“If there is no logical explanation for why we are paying this price per barrel, that also explains the rise in prices,” he said.

The published information does not include an official response from “Lukoil” regarding the comparison made or the reasons for the difference between the international quote and the price of the deliveries.

Criticism of the attitude towards business

During the television appearance, Bogdanov also commented on inspections at major retail chains and the government’s attitude towards the private sector. He cited as an example numerous inspections at commercial sites and the one-day closure of a store in Vidin.

“What I hear from representatives of the government is an absolutely arrogant attitude towards the private sector,” the MP said.

According to him, the law should be enforced when violations are established, but the attitude towards investors may affect the economy.

Sources: bgonair.bg, novini.bg