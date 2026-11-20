The National Assembly is electing its representatives to the new Supreme Judicial Council. There are 21 candidates nominated for the 11 seats allocated to the parliamentary quota.

MPs must select six members of the Judges’ College and five of the Prosecutors’ College. At least 160 votes are required for the election of each candidate.

Distribution of nominations

The ruling “Progressive Bulgaria” has nominated 11 candidates. “We Continue the Change” has seven nominations, while “Democratic Bulgaria” has three, shared with PP. “Revival” is participating with one candidate.

Prosecutors and judges have already elected their representatives from the professional quota. Investigators are yet to do the same.

Sources: novini.bg