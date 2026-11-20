The fight against corruption must lead to genuine investigations and court convictions, rather than merely public disclosure of connections. This was stated to BNT by Petar Petrov, deputy chairman of Vazrazhdane’s parliamentary group.

“Society wants convictions for high-ranking corrupt officials. That is the most important thing,” Petrov stressed. He commented on the Sigma platform, which lists around 500 people holding public positions with established connections and matches.

Petrov said that he had not found any representatives of Vazrazhdane among the individuals listed on the platform. He also said that he had reviewed BNT’s public procurement contracts for the past five years. According to him, the contracts amounted to around €40 million, with 63% concluded following a single bid and 13% awarded through direct negotiation. Petrov presented these data as part of his argument that genuine investigations and subsequent action by the competent authorities are necessary.

Comment on the Election of the SJC

During the conversation, Petrov also commented on the upcoming election of the parliamentary quota to the Supreme Judicial Council. Vazrazhdane has nominated lawyer Tsveta Rangelova. According to him, talks have been held with all parliamentary groups except GERB and the MRF.

Petrov described the procedure as more transparent than previous ones, but expressed regret that the proposal allowing law faculties, magistrates’ associations and professional organisations to also make nominations had not been adopted.

According to him, economic dependencies and corruption are among the main problems facing the judicial system. He described the election of a new SJC composition as an important step towards restoring trust in the justice system.

Sources: novini.bg