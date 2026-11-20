A wedding at a restaurant could find itself at the center of the controversial provisions on homemade brandy if the bill amending the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act is adopted in its current form. At first reading, MPs approved a ban on keeping, offering and selling brandy from small stills on premises connected with business activities. This category includes restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, warehouses and other commercial establishments. However, the bill is not yet final.

For example, if a family legally produces up to 30 liters of homemade brandy and brings it to a wedding at a restaurant, simply keeping or offering the alcohol at the establishment could constitute a violation under the initially adopted text. This was precisely the example cited by Asen Vasilev of “We Continue the Change,” who warned that a grandfather bringing brandy to his grandson’s wedding could automatically fall under the law.

30 liters does not mean zero excise duty

The current regime does not completely exempt homemade brandy from excise duty. For brandy produced at a registered specialized small distillery from the family’s own grapes and fruit, up to 30 liters annually per family, a reduced rate applies. The quantity is intended for personal and family consumption.

The example of 40-proof brandy illustrates the difference: the reduced excise duty is approximately €1.12 per liter, or around €33.60 for 30 liters. The full rate applies to each liter above this threshold, amounting to approximately €2.20 for the same alcohol content. These are indicative calculations, as the law sets the excise duty according to the quantity of pure alcohol.

Proposal calls for the ban to apply only to sales

Between the first and second readings, “We Continue the Change” submitted a proposal to remove the words “keeping” and “offering” from the text. According to the party, the ban should apply solely to the sale of homemade brandy at establishments connected with business activities. This would avoid the possibility of legally produced brandy being prohibited from being brought to a family event at a restaurant.

The Ministry of Finance is defending the restriction as a measure against the sale of alcohol at restaurants and guesthouses without excise duty being paid or with the duty being improperly reduced. The published explanatory notes state that, during inspections, documents were presented that had been issued to individuals who had no connection with the business where the brandy was found.

Example of another excise-duty change

The package also includes a new excise duty for passenger cars with internal combustion engines rated at 250 kilowatts, or approximately 340 horsepower, and above. The proposed rates are €500 for cars from 250 to 300 kilowatts, €1,500 for those from 301 to 350 kilowatts, €3,000 for power outputs from 351 to 500 kilowatts, and €6,000 above 500 kilowatts.

The measure is intended to apply upon first registration or import. Fully electric cars and specialized vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines, are excluded from the scope of the proposal. These provisions, too, are subject to change before the second reading.

Following the submitted proposals, the final regime for homemade brandy will become clear only after the second vote and the promulgation of the law. Until then, the 30-liter rule remains a reduced-rate regime, not a ban on production or personal consumption.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, offnews.bg, bta.bg