DPS announced a list of 11 candidates who, according to the party, will be elected as members of the new Supreme Judicial Council. The names were presented in the National Assembly before the vote on the parliamentary quota, which began on November 20.

DPS leader Delyan Peevski said that the party would support the candidates, with the exception of Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov and the nominations of „Vazrazhdane“. „Everything has been agreed between the ruling parties and PP-DB. This is their SJC,“ Peevski said.

DPS's list

MP Hamid Hamid named Petyo Slavov, Emil Dechev, Ekaterina Salkova, Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Krasimir Komsalov, Ivan Kalibatsev, Kalin Batalski, Tanya Radulovska, Ivan Ranchev and Tsvyatko Lazarov as the expected members of the SJC.

Hamid described the list as the result of agreements reached without public disclosure. „The result of the agreements made behind closed doors is as follows,“ he told journalists.

At the same time, Emil Dechev and Andrey Yankulov appear on the list announced by DPS, even though Peevski named the two among the candidates the party would not support. The report does not make clear whether their inclusion reflects an expectation of support from other parliamentary forces.

The parliamentary vote

The National Assembly must elect 11 members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota–six to the Judges' College and five to the Prosecutors' College. Each candidate requires a qualified majority of at least 160 votes. The procedure includes 21 nominations for 20 different candidates, as one of them has been nominated for both colleges.

At the time of DPS's statements, the list did not represent an official result of the vote. The members are elected individually in the plenary hall, while the final composition of the parliamentary quota depends on the number of votes received.

Sources: novini.bg, abcnews.bg