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The election of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council has concluded after a prolonged period during which the previous council operated with an expired mandate. Following the latest vote in the professional quota, the body is now fully staffed and is set to begin work with 25 members – 11 representatives of the professional quota, 11 of the parliamentary quota and three ex officio members: the Prosecutor General and the presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

The last vacant seat was filled by investigator Petko Petkov, who received 323 votes against 40 for Boyko Atanasov. Atanasov has seven days in which he may challenge the result. If no appeal is filed, the names of the newly elected members must be published in the „State Gazette“.

The First Test Will Be the Election of a Prosecutor General

Among the most important tasks facing the new SJC is the election of a permanent Prosecutor General. The post has had no permanent officeholder since the removal of Ivan Geshev in 2023. The council also faces the procedure for electing a director of the National Investigation Service.

Prosecutor Vladimir Nikolov, who was a candidate for a seat on the SJC, said that the election of the Prosecutor General would largely determine the assessment of the council’s entire mandate. „We need someone who understands and takes responsibility for the enormous leadership, managerial, legal and administrative power that this position carries. Someone who is capable of recognizing this power and, if you will, limiting it themselves,“ Nikolov told NOVA.

Cautious Optimism and a Warning About Dependencies

Judge Neli Куцкова described the hearings and the election of the new judicial appointments body members as grounds for cautious optimism. She stressed that the council’s main challenge would be its ability to withstand political pressure.

„Politicians’ job is to determine the country’s policies. But it is extremely harmful when politicians begin interfering in what is known as the appointment of judicial officials,“ Neli Куцкова said.

According to her, there has been a breakthrough among the representatives of the prosecutors’ quota, with the election of free-thinking magistrates. Kуцкова warned that political support for a given candidate must not turn into subsequent dependence. „It is always very important to choose people with backbone,“ she said.

Nikolov also said that there were worthy professionals among those elected, but that their independence would only now be put to the test. He did not rule out attempts by people who had held senior positions in the prosecution service to preserve their influence through the council’s new members, but declined to name specific individuals. „You will know them by their actions in the cases,“ the prosecutor commented.

Expectations for the Investigations into the „Euro“ and „Notary“ Cases

Kуцкова expects the new SJC to complete the investigations into the networks of influence associated with Petar Petrov – Pepi Euro, and Martin Bozhanov – the Notary. In her view, society should receive a clear answer about what has been established in these cases and whether similar dependencies also exist at the local level.

Nikolov described the election of the new composition as a step in the right direction and criticized the previous SJC: „We saw the embodiment of what the council should not represent.“ The new judicial appointments body members now face the task of showing through their decisions whether they will impose a different model of governance for the judicial system.

Sources: nova.bg