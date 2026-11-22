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The leader of “Defiant Bulgaria,” Kornelia Ninova, accused the “progressives” of putting pressure on small and medium-sized businesses through the National Revenue Agency. According to her, dozens of companies have reported that their bank accounts were frozen without warning, including over small debts.

Ninova claims that companies are not being given the opportunity to voluntarily settle their debts within the statutory 7-day period. According to her, appealing the imposed freeze does not suspend its effect.

“This is the backbone of the Bulgarian economy. They are breaking it,” Kornelia Ninova said.

She pointed out that 96% of companies are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and said that instead of a plan to support the economy, those in power are “finishing it off.” Ninova added that small and medium-sized enterprises are precisely the ones capable of pulling the economy forward and that they deserve support.

What is the deadline for voluntary payment

The National Revenue Agency states that enforcement proceedings begin with a notice for voluntary compliance. After receiving it, the debtor has 7 days to voluntarily pay the debt. The notice must specify the amount of the debt, the grounds for it, and the actions that may be taken in the event of non-payment.

According to the revenue agency, after this period expires, the public enforcement officer may proceed with compulsory enforcement, including through a bank account freeze or another interim measure.

In her statement, Ninova questioned the way in which this procedure is being applied to companies. She did not identify specific companies, debt amounts, or documents concerning individual cases.

Sources: focus-news.net