Bulgaria can store the grain it has produced for another year if exports are seriously disrupted, but such a scenario must not be allowed to materialize. This was stated by Yavor Gechev, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Food and Forestry, speaking to bTV.

According to him, the increased risks to shipping in the Black Sea are leading to higher transport costs and insurance premiums. Some shipping companies are avoiding entering the area, making it more difficult to transport Bulgarian agricultural produce.

“Bulgaria can cope with stored grain for another year, but it must not come to that. The problem is not only Bulgaria’s,” Gechev said.

He emphasized that he does not see an immediate threat to Bulgarian territory, territorial waters or ports. However, he identified problems with GPS signals, restrictions in the area and the movement of commercial and fishing vessels in the same maritime spaces among the risks.

“There are also no direct threats to the territorial waters and Bulgarian ports. But the other issue is that insurance costs and shipping companies’ refusal to enter the Black Sea at all are increasing,” said the chairman of the Agriculture Committee.

Most of the grain is destined for export

Bulgaria produces between 6.5 and 7 million tonnes of grain annually, while in some years the amount reaches as much as 9 million tonnes. Domestic consumption is just over 1 million tonnes, with the remaining produce exported.

Exports include wheat, corn, sunflower and other bulk grain crops. The main route is by sea, while the other important direction is along the Danube. This route is also hampered by the river’s low water levels.

According to Gechev, the consequences are being felt most strongly by agricultural producers, as higher transport and insurance costs are reducing export opportunities. He does not expect this to lead to a direct increase in food prices on the domestic market.

The risk also affects markets outside Bulgaria

Gechev warned that prolonged disruption to trade flows could create problems with wheat supplies in regions that do not have their own production. He identified the countries of Africa, the Middle East and the Far East among the major grain consumers.

According to him, Russia is the largest producer in the Black Sea region, while Ukraine is also among the leading producers. Therefore, the blocking or increased cost of maritime routes has consequences that extend beyond the Bulgarian market.

“The world cannot endure these wars for very long. The price the world is paying is far too high, and it is being paid by citizens,” Gechev commented.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg