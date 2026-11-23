University First Multiprofile Hospital – Sofia “St. John the Baptist” distanced itself from any unlawful practices in the issuance of TELK decisions. The statement was published in connection with the specialised investigation into alleged abuses conducted on November 23.

The healthcare facility clarified that the number of detained individuals reported in the media concerns actions in several regions across the country, and not only First City Hospital. “One person was checked during the actions carried out on the healthcare facility’s premises,” the statement says.

The hospital does not take part in the medical assessment

The management emphasised that TELK is a medical assessment body, and that decisions are issued by the members of the relevant commission on the basis of the medical documentation and the applicable regulatory requirements.

According to the hospital, neither the executive director nor the management take part in the medical assessment or in determining the degree of disability or permanently reduced working capacity. Oversight of medical assessment is carried out by the institutions designated by law, including NELK, the Regional Health Inspectorates, the National Social Security Institute and the National Health Insurance Fund.

“We categorically state that we do not tolerate corrupt practices or violations of the law,” the statement also says. The healthcare facility noted that legality, professional ethics and responsibility towards patients are principles from which it will not retreat.

The hospital described it as unacceptable for possible unlawful actions by individuals to cast doubt on the authority of University First Multiprofile Hospital – Sofia and the professionalism of medical specialists.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg