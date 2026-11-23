Crisis centers in Bulgaria have 364 places, while the required minimum, according to calculations by the Foundation for the Development of European Union Law in Bulgaria – EUROPEA, is 1,300. The discrepancy comes against the backdrop of more than 28,000 reports of domestic violence filed via the 112 emergency number in 2025.

The EUROPEA Foundation warns that the draft 2027 budget freezes the capacity of support services, even though Bulgaria must introduce the new European requirements by June 14, 2027. The deadline is set out in Directive (EU) 2024/1385 on combating violence against women and domestic violence.

There are around 10 places in Sofia

“Two years ago, Sofia Province had two crisis centers operating with around 18 places. Because no one applied to operate them, one of the two has been closed for the past two years,” Petya Petrova, chairwoman of EUROPEA, told BNR–Radio Sofia.

According to her, Sofia currently has a capacity of around 10 places for the entire city of one million residents. When there is no available place, accommodation is sought in the nearest region – for example, Pernik or Montana.

However, this may force the woman to leave her job and the child to change schools, surroundings and daily routine. “There are real cases in which no available accommodation can be found for victims,” Petrova said.

What is the European benchmark?

The European directive requires states to provide a sufficient number of shelters and suitable temporary accommodation accessible to women and children who have suffered violence. The explanatory memorandum to the document cites the Council of Europe’s recommendation of one family place for every 10,000 people, while the number should also reflect actual need.

On this basis, and taking into account the latest population census, Petya Petrova calculates that the minimum required capacity for the country is 650 family places. If each family consists of a mother and one child, this means a minimum of 1,300 places.

With the current 364 places, Bulgaria remains significantly below this benchmark. Before the deadline for transposing the directive, it remains to be decided not only how the rules will be changed, but also how the necessary capacity will be provided in all regions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg