From November 24, 2026, to March 23, 2027, the routes of four tram and nine bus lines will be changed due to repairs on Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. in Sofia. The affected tram lines are 3, 4, 12 and 27, as well as bus lines 21 and 22, 78, 213, 305, 404, 85, 285 and 413.

For the specified period, the entry of motor vehicles onto the southern and western central carriageways of the boulevard between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Kozloduy St. will be prohibited. Between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Struga St., traffic will move in both directions along the northern and eastern central carriageways.

In the section between Struga St. and Kozloduy St., vehicles will travel one-way along the eastern central carriageway toward Slivnitsa Blvd. The eastern service road will be used toward Hristo Botev Blvd. The temporary traffic organization currently in place in front of the Central Railway Station remains in effect.

The repairs cover 1.2 km of tram tracks

The reconstruction began on June 10, 2026, and includes the complete replacement of 1.2 km of tram tracks that have not been repaired for more than 50 years. Work is being carried out in the section from Opalchenska St. to Kozloduy St., with the roadways from the Central Railway Station to Kozloduy St. also scheduled for rehabilitation.

The overhead contact cable network, street lighting and tram platforms are being renovated. The roof slabs of the adjacent underground facilities will also be rehabilitated. The tram line’s route will remain unchanged.

“We urge drivers and public transport passengers to plan their journeys in advance, while drivers should use the available alternative routes and comply with the temporary traffic organization and road signs,” Sofia Municipality said.

The first stage has already been completed

The first stage of the reconstruction between Opalchenska St. and Hristo Botev Blvd. has been completed. Following 72-hour tests, tram traffic in the area of the Fifth City Hospital and the 7th Diagnostic and Consultation Centre was partially restored on September 14, 2026.

“Construction and installation works on the reconstruction of the tracks are continuing,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Works Eng. Emiliyan Georgiev. A new overhead contact cable network and street lighting have been installed in the completed section, the tram switches have been automated, and the areas around the stops have been upgraded to improve accessibility.

Sources: bntnews.bg