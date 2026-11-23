A tanker carrying caustic soda overturned in a single-vehicle accident on the Stara Zagora – Kazanlak road. According to initial information, there were no injuries, but diesel fuel is leaking from the truck's tank, along with a minor leak of caustic soda. BNT reported that the incident was reported at 13:01.

The vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old man. His alcohol test came back negative.

Traffic has been diverted

Traffic in the area has been completely halted because of the accident. Vehicles are being diverted along an alternative route through Borilovo, Pryaporets and Stara Zagora.

A police team is at the scene. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

Sources: bntnews.bg