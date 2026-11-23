Varna’s Municipal Council adopted the city’s 2026 budget, amounting to €383.26 million. The decision was approved with 33 votes “in favor,” 3 “abstentions” and none “against.”

Thus, Varna received its financial framework 38 days before the end of the year. The approved amount is €8.46 million higher than the macro framework submitted in August.

State funds amount to nearly €212 million

Nearly €212 million of the budget consists of funds delegated by the state. More than €171.3 million is expected to come from local taxes and fees. A further BGN 52.7 million is earmarked for European projects and programs.

When presenting the decision, the Municipal Council recorded the vote as follows: “33 votes “in favor,” 3 “abstentions” and none “against”.

Education receives the largest allocation

The largest budget item is education – nearly €158.6 million.

Healthcare has been allocated €29.5 million. The amount is €6.2 million higher than initially included in the framework.

More than €29.3 million has been earmarked for social security, assistance and care.

The budget was adopted in the absence of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

Sources: bntnews.bg