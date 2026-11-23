The state of emergency in part of Kozloduy Municipality may be extended, as the concentration of chromium in the water continues to exceed the permissible levels. The second 30-day period expires on November 25, when the Regional Crisis Headquarters will meet in Kozloduy to discuss the next measures. This was reported to BTA by the regional governor of Vratsa, Rosen Mihaylov.

“There is a possibility that it will be extended because, according to the data we have—from the samples taken by the Regional Health Inspectorate as well as by the technical laboratory of Kozloduy NPP—the chromium levels in the water drawn from the shaft wells exceed the permissible levels under Ordinance No. 9,” Mihaylov said.

A filtration facility is being discussed

The meeting is also expected to discuss the possibility of building a filtration facility for the water supply system. A company has expressed interest, claiming that it has technology for purifying the water and removing excess chromium.

At the same time, a diving team has been organized this week to gradually clean the galleries in the shaft well. The expectation is that this will increase the amount of water in it and help normalize the water supply.

More mineral water to be provided

Since October 30, the level of the Danube River near Kozloduy has risen by 274 centimeters. According to the regional governor, this creates conditions for the water level in the shaft wells to rise as well, which could lead to a reduction in the concentration of chromium.

About 400,000 liters of mineral water have already been transported for residents from a warehouse in the village of Pordim, Pleven Region. The quantities have been distributed in 10-liter containers and provided to citizens.

The delivery of a further approximately 450,000 liters from a warehouse in Plovdiv is being discussed. Assistance is being sought from Kozloduy NPP for their transportation, and the water is expected to be delivered by approximately 18–20 trucks.

Alternative water sources being sought

Work is also underway to secure additional water sources. The possibility of developing Well No. 6 is being considered after changing its ownership status. A neighboring water source that could support the water supply is also being studied.

“I hope that with the rise in the level of the Danube and the rise in the level in the wells, the concentration of chromium will decrease and we will return to the normal operation and water supply of Kozloduy,” Rosen Mihaylov said. According to him, the hope is that this will happen in December, when the state of emergency may be lifted once the regulatory indicators have been reached.

Sources: bta.bg