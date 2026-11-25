Blagomir Kotsev has appealed the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, which on November 23 terminated his mandate as mayor ahead of schedule. The appeal was filed on November 24 through the Municipal Election Commission with the Administrative Court in Varna. It requests that the decision be overturned and that its provisional enforcement be suspended until the dispute is finally resolved.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission adopted the decision with 20 votes in favour and 6 against, out of 26 members present. The commission also annulled Kotsev’s certificate of election as mayor from the 2023 local elections. The grounds cited were what the commission determined to be an unjustified absence from work for more than one month.

The dispute concerns the leave taken during his detention

The investigation began following two complaints submitted on November 3 and 4, 2025. They concern the leave Kotsev took while he was detained last year. The commission examined his absences and the legal grounds for them before concluding that the conditions for the early termination of his mandate had been met.

His defence disputes this conclusion. The appeal argues that his absence was related to his detention and the use of leave, rather than to a refusal by the mayor to perform his duties. It also points to procedural violations, including the failure to notify him of the November 23 meeting and the fact that Kotsev was unable to review the evidence and present his position before the commission.

“A coup was carried out in Varna,” Kotsev said after the commission’s decision. Commission chairman Velin Zhekov rejected the allegations of pressure and said that members of the Municipal Election Commission had received threats after the vote.

There will be no by-election if the removal is upheld

The commission’s decision is subject to provisional enforcement, but the Administrative Court in Varna still has to rule on the request to suspend it. This is the first immediate judicial step in the case. After the administrative court’s decision, the dispute may also reach the Supreme Administrative Court.

If the removal is upheld, no partial local election will be held in Varna, since less than one year remains until the end of the term. In that case, the Municipal Council must choose a deputy mayor or municipal councillor to perform the mayor’s duties until the regular local elections in autumn 2027. It has not yet been announced when this choice will be made.

Criminal proceedings are also continuing separately

The issue concerning the mandate is separate from the criminal case against Kotsev. In August, the Varna Court of Appeal returned the indictment against him and four other defendants to the prosecution. The court found that the charge of participation in a criminal association did not contain sufficiently specific information about the timing, the way the agreement was reached, or the actions of each of the defendants. This decision does not constitute a ruling on their guilt.

In a separate case, in which Kotsev is charged with attempting to knowingly conclude an unfavourable deal as regional governor, the preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 11 at the Varna District Court. Issues concerning the admissibility of the charges, the evidence and the course of the proceedings will be examined at the hearing.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, varna24.bg