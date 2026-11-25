A cold morning and gradually increasing cloud cover are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, November 25. The wind will weaken and die down, while no precipitation is expected during the day. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 8° and minus 3°, and maximum temperatures – between 5° and 10°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports.

„On Wednesday, the wind will weaken and die down.“ — National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

In the morning, visibility will be reduced in places across the lowland areas of the country. Cloud cover will begin to increase from the west, but no precipitation is expected by the end of the day.

In Sofia, the forecast calls for a minimum temperature of around minus 5° and a maximum of around 5°. In Vidin, temperatures will range between minus 3° and 7°, in Pleven – between minus 1° and 8°, and in Veliko Tarnovo – between minus 1° and 8°. Temperatures in Shumen are expected to range from minus 2° to 7°, and in Silistra – from 0° to 6°.

Cold and cloudy in the mountains

There will be variable cloud cover in the mountains. At Mount Botev, temperatures will range between minus 14° and minus 6°, while at Mount Murgash they will be between minus 8° and minus 1°. Along the Black Sea coast, maximum temperatures will reach 9°-10° amid variable cloud cover.

The change will begin overnight into Thursday, when snowfall is expected in western Bulgaria. On Thursday, as temperatures rise in northwestern Bulgaria and the higher plains, the snow will turn to rain, while the precipitation zone will cover most of southern Bulgaria.

Sources: weather.bg