Heavy snow fell this morning near Malyovitsa Hut in the Rila Mountains. The Bulgarian Tourist Union published photos and video showing the snow-covered hut and the area around it.

“This is how much snow there is today near Malyovitsa Hut! It’s a good thing we managed to stock the hut with firewood while the weather was good,” the Bulgarian Tourist Union said. The photos show the firewood being unloaded, while the video shows the hut’s current appearance after the snowfall.

Despite the winter conditions, the team on site continues to light the fireplace and welcome hikers. Visitors can receive free hot tea.

Source: novini.bg