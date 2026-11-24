Judge Stefan Hristov Stoykov, a long-serving magistrate at the Burgas District Court and a former investigator, has died. The sad news was announced by the Burgas District Court, which expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

Stoykov had 27 years of legal experience, including 14 years as a judge in the Criminal Division of the Burgas District Court. Before that, he worked as an investigator and deputy director of the District Investigation Service in Burgas.

Honored for his professionalism

In June 2020, the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council honored him with the distinction “Personal Honorary Badge: First Degree – Gold” and a cash award of 1,000 leva. The award was granted for high professionalism, impeccable and exemplary performance of his official duties, and high moral qualities.

The proposal was made by the then-president of the Burgas District Court, Rositsa Temelkova. The reasons cited his long legal experience, his expertise in criminal law, and his professional qualities. During the discussion, Supreme Judicial Council member Boryana Dimitrova stated: “Judge Stoykov devoted his life to the judicial system.”

Stefan Stoykov was relieved of his position as a judge effective July 3, 2020, after reaching the age of 65. This brought his judicial career to an end, but he continued to be associated with criminal law and with his work in Burgas’s judicial system.

In its statement, the Burgas District Court described him as a big-hearted person, a professional, and a dedicated colleague. “We bow before his memory,” the institution’s judges and employees said.

Sources: blitz.bg