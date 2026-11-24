Assen Vassilev: TIM and Dankata are behind Kocev’s removal

The leader of We Continue the Change, Assen Vassilev, said that TIM and businessman Daniel Slavov, known as Dankata, were behind the termination of the mandate of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. He described the claim as his political assessment, noting that it had not been established by a decision of a competent authority.

No mercy from Rumen Radev for homemade brandy! Excise duty of up to €6,000 for powerful cars

An excise duty of up to €6,000 for powerful cars and restrictions on homemade brandy were approved at second reading by the National Assembly’s Budget and Finance Committee. The changes are part of a bill amending and supplementing the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act.

Manolova: €300 for heat meters and water meters is an excessive expense

An expense of around €250–300 for replacing heat meters and water meters is excessive for a household, said Maya Manolova, chairwoman of the Commission for Consumer Protection. The CCP is proposing that the deadline for installing remotely read meters be extended by one year — to January 1, 2028, instead of expiring on January 1, 2027. The proposal has been sent to the energy minister and the National Assembly’s Energy Committee.

Bulgaria invites Turkish companies to invest in defense

Bulgaria is discussing attracting Turkish defense companies to invest in the country. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov during a meeting in Sofia with Turkey’s ambassador, Mehmet Sait Uyanık. The talks also covered measures to protect merchant ships and underwater infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Budget Committee approves tax changes for 2027

The Budget and Finance Committee approved at second reading the package of tax changes for 2027. The main measures include higher tax relief for children, a 33% tax on excess profits in certain sectors, an excise duty on powerful cars and an increase in the tax assessments of real estate.

Two PP–DB members of Varna’s OIC voted against Blagomir Kotsev

Emil Penkov and Yordan Yordanov are the two members of Varna’s Municipal Election Commission representing We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria who voted for the early termination of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s mandate. The other five PP–DB representatives voted against.

Car catches fire near Sofia’s TV tower

A car caught fire in the area of Sofia’s TV tower. The incident occurred near the roundabout on Dragan Tsankov Boulevard, where traffic was temporarily diverted.

Bulgarians recount emergency landing in Barcelona

A passenger plane traveling from Madrid to Sofia made an emergency landing in Barcelona because of a technical problem with one of its engines. The flight departed from Madrid shortly after 9 p.m. on November 23, and about half an hour later the crew decided to divert the aircraft to the Catalan capital.

Finance Ministry: All political forces bear responsibility for the deficit

The Finance Ministry described responsibility for the risk of Bulgaria being sanctioned over its high budget deficit as shared by all political forces. The position was published following the European Commission’s assessment as part of the autumn package under the European Semester.

Boyko Borisov: The government owes answers about EU sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borisov called on the government to explain the risk of Bulgaria being sanctioned by the European Union over unfulfilled budget commitments. The occasion was a European Commission recommendation for a fine and the possible suspension of European funding.

Mirchev: EC recommendation for a fine shows distrust of Rumen Radev

The European Commission’s recommendation to impose a fine on Bulgaria for failing to implement the measures under the excessive deficit procedure shows distrust in the government. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria.

Ruslan Stefanov: An analysis will not solve the crisis at Toplofikatsiya

Sofia’s Municipal Council commissioned the World Bank Group to prepare an analysis of Toplofikatsiya Sofia, but according to Ruslan Stefanov, chief economist at the Center for the Study of Democracy, this will not solve the company’s problems, which have accumulated over the years.

Demerdzhiev: The state can defeat organized crime

There is no organized crime that can defeat a state determined to uphold the law and protect its citizens’ rights. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev during the public lecture “Against the Mafia: The Courage to Choose.”

Assen Vassilev: We received a stinging slap from Brussels; the government should withdraw the draft budgets for 2027

We Continue the Change leader Assen Vassilev called on the government to withdraw the three draft budgets for 2027 from the parliamentary agenda and revise them. In his words, the European Commission’s assessment of the state of public finances was “a stinging slap from Brussels” to the cabinet.

Andrey Gurov: Kotsev’s removal is repression

The removal of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev is a form of institutional repression and an overturning of the citizens’ vote. This was stated by former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov on bTV’s “Face to Face.”

EC seeks a fine of up to €25 million for Bulgaria over excessive deficit

The European Commission recommended that the EU Council establish that Bulgaria had failed to take effective action to correct its excessive budget deficit. The decision is part of the next stage of the procedure opened against the country in July.

CCP calls for deadline for remote-read meters to be extended to 2028

The Commission for Consumer Protection is proposing that the deadline for replacing meters in centrally heated buildings with remotely read ones be extended by one year — to January 1, 2028. The current statutory deadline is January 1, 2027.

Budget Committee raises “weekend tax” to 7%

The National Assembly’s Budget Committee approved at second reading an increase in the so-called “weekend tax” from 3% to 7%. The measure applies to cases in which company assets may also be used for personal purposes. The expected fiscal effect is €6 million.

Aleksandar Andreev: Varna will not elect a new mayor

Varna will not hold a by-election for mayor if the decision to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s powers takes effect. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by lawyer and election law expert Aleksandar Andreev, a former chairman of the Central Election Commission.