The delegation of Bulgarian socialists in the European Parliament and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have launched the “Social Voice in Europe” campaign. Their aim is to promote the priorities of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.

The first video from the campaign is already available on social media. It features BSP leader Krum Zarkov, former Prime Minister and former chair of the BSP and the Party of European Socialists (PES) Sergei Stanishev, and BSP Members of the European Parliament Kristian Vigenin and Tsvetelina Penkova.

The campaign focuses on four key priorities:



- improving quality of life,

- affordable housing,

- decent incomes and protection of labour

- clean, secure and affordable energy.



Data from the spring Eurobarometer survey clearly show that social spending is the top budgetary priority for people in the European Union: employment, social affairs and public health – 41%, followed by security and defence – 38%, and education, youth, culture and media – 33%. Prices are the biggest concern for Bulgarians. For 52%, inflation and the cost of living are among the two leading problems facing the country, compared with an EU average of 36%. 41% rate their household’s financial situation as poor – almost twice the European average, again according to the Eurobarometer survey.



For the socialists, this shows how necessary the welfare state is – the kind of state the BSP is fighting for in Bulgaria, while the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament is calling for a social Europe. Because a stronger Europe means a social Europe. A Europe that puts human dignity above profit, cooperation above competition, and cohesion above the division between centre and periphery.



With regard to quality of life, the European left believes that cheap food cannot come at the expense of farmers, workers or citizens’ health.

The BSP fully shares these priorities and over the years has proposed a number of legislative initiatives to normalise prices, provide more adequate support for farmers, ensure that regional and municipal hospitals are not commercial companies, and provide free medicines for children. High prices require a pan-European response, and the EU must take new measures to safeguard its food sovereignty.



The left will also fight for legislation on quality jobs at European level that would turn fair working conditions, lifelong learning and protection from poverty into concrete, binding and visible rights in workers’ lives.



Affordable housing for people is also a priority for the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament. In Bulgaria, one in five people who do not own their home (20.8%) fear that they will have to leave it for financial reasons because they are unable to cover their rent. The data come from Eurofound for 2025. The left will call for legislation on short-term rentals to protect people from their uncontrolled increase, the creation of a €100 billion European fund for affordable and sustainable housing, and support for the construction and renovation of affordable, energy-efficient, social and public housing. The fund must primarily target low- and middle-income households, young people and vulnerable groups.



The EU has already experienced an energy crisis. Sharp fluctuations in energy prices have been the biggest driver of the cost-of-living crisis since 2022. Families cannot be asked to turn down their heating while oil and gas companies increase their profits. Those who profited from the crisis must pay for overcoming it through a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, with the revenue returned directly to households. The cost of a crisis cannot always be borne by society while profits are privatised by a few. The left in Europe is calling for investment in electricity grids and interconnections between countries, as well as more European funding for energy infrastructure. It also continues to call for the development of nuclear energy as the foundation of secure, low-carbon generation.



“Quality food is a right, not a luxury”, “Homes for people, not speculators”, “The world of work is changing rapidly, but we are protecting secure, quality jobs”, “Nuclear energy is a strategic pillar of energy security” – these are just some of the messages of the campaign, which has already begun and will continue until the end of the year.