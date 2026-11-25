The European Parliament today approved in Strasbourg the agreed changes to European legislation, which expand support for businesses and reduce the administrative burden on companies. Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vigenin of the Group of the Socialists and Democrats is co-rapporteur on the directive, which is part of the “Omnibus IV” legislative package. The agreement received broad support in the plenary – 575 votes “for”, 46 “against” and 34 “abstentions”.

“My work focused on expanding the relief measures that until now have been available only to small and medium-sized enterprises, so that they can also apply to small mid-cap companies. These are more than 40,000 companies that form the backbone of industry in individual countries, but until now had remained outside the scope of the existing measures,” Vigenin said.

With the amendments to the Directive on the resilience of critical entities, more companies operating critical infrastructure will have access to expert support, practical guidance and administrative assistance from national authorities when fulfilling their legal obligations.

“This is important for companies that provide essential services in the energy, transport and water supply sectors and need expert assistance and resources to fulfil their obligations,” Vigenin said.

During the negotiations, the Bulgarian MEP insisted on a reasonable scope for the relief measures, so that special support for small and medium-sized enterprises would be preserved without weakening the security and resilience requirements for critical infrastructure, on which the daily lives of millions of European citizens depend.

Regarding the “Omnibus IV” package as a whole, which amends two directives and six regulations, Vigenin stressed that a balanced compromise had been achieved that reduces the administrative burden on businesses while preserving important safeguards for citizens, including in the area of personal data protection.

In his speech before the vote, Vigenin also criticised the European Commission’s approach to simplifying European legislation. In his view, the constant revision of rules that have already been adopted creates legal uncertainty, makes long-term planning and investment by companies more difficult, and undermines citizens’ trust in European legislation.

“Citizens must be confident that the rights and guarantees we have established will not constantly be called into question,” the MEP said.

“Stop proposing one ‘Omnibus’ package after another. Direct these efforts towards consultations and in-depth impact assessments,” Vigenin urged the European Commission, stressing the need for the practical consequences for businesses and society to be taken into account as early as the drafting of legislative proposals.

Contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP:

Vigenin: European Parliament approves business relief while preserving citizens’ safety guarantees

Bulgarian MEP calls on the European Commission to focus its efforts on creating better legislation instead of constantly amending acts that have already been adopted

The European Parliament today approved in Strasbourg the agreed changes to European legislation, which expand support for businesses and reduce the administrative burden on companies. Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vigenin of the Group of the Socialists and Democrats is co-rapporteur on the directive, which is part of the “Omnibus IV” legislative package. The agreement received broad support in the plenary – 575 votes “for”, 46 “against” and 34 “abstentions”.

“My work focused on expanding the relief measures that until now have been available only to small and medium-sized enterprises, so that they can also apply to small mid-cap companies. These are more than 40,000 companies that form the backbone of industry in individual countries, but until now had remained outside the scope of the existing measures,” Vigenin said.

With the amendments to the Directive on the resilience of critical entities, more companies operating critical infrastructure will have access to expert support, practical guidance and administrative assistance from national authorities when fulfilling their legal obligations.

“This is important for companies that provide essential services in the energy, transport and water supply sectors and need expert assistance and resources to fulfil their obligations,” Vigenin said.

During the negotiations, the Bulgarian MEP insisted on a reasonable scope for the relief measures, so that special support for small and medium-sized enterprises would be preserved without weakening the security and resilience requirements for critical infrastructure, on which the daily lives of millions of European citizens depend.

Regarding the “Omnibus IV” package as a whole, which amends two directives and six regulations, Vigenin stressed that a balanced compromise had been achieved that reduces the administrative burden on businesses while preserving important safeguards for citizens, including in the area of personal data protection.

In his speech before the vote, Vigenin also criticised the European Commission’s approach to simplifying European legislation. In his view, the constant revision of rules that have already been adopted creates legal uncertainty, makes long-term planning and investment by companies more difficult, and undermines citizens’ trust in European legislation.

“Citizens must be confident that the rights and guarantees we have established will not constantly be called into question,” the MEP said.

“Stop proposing one ‘Omnibus’ package after another. Direct these efforts towards consultations and in-depth impact assessments,” Vigenin urged the European Commission, stressing the need for the practical consequences for businesses and society to be taken into account as early as the drafting of legislative proposals.

Contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/