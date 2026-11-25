New interruptions to heat supply have been announced in parts of the Iztok and Lozenets neighborhoods of the capital, with service restoration deadlines extending until December 15. Meanwhile, problems at the Iztok Thermal Power Plant continue to leave customers in several areas of Sofia without heating and hot water.

The latest notice from Sofia Heating Company concerns addresses at 12 Tintjava Street, 28 Todor Stoyanov Street, and 58A, 60 and 62 Anton Pavlovich Chekhov Street. The estimated deadline for restoring heat supply to these addresses is December 11 at 11:59 p.m.

A new interruption has also been announced in part of Lozenets. Addresses on Viskyar Planina Street, James Bourchier Street, Zlaten Rog Street, Captain Todor Nochev Street, Lyubata Street, Chervena Stena Street and Cherni Vrah Boulevard are without service. The stated restoration deadline is December 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The longest deadline is in Iztok

Separately from these interruptions, the area between Dr. Stamen Grigorov Street, Svetoslav Obretenov Street, Lyulyakova Gradina Street and Anton Pavlovich Chekhov Street in Iztok has been included in the scheduled repair program. The affected addresses are 1–9 Dr. Stamen Grigorov Street, 5 and 7 Svetoslav Obretenov Street, 12 and 13 Lyulyakova Gradina Street, and 22 Anton Pavlovich Chekhov Street. The deadline announced for them is December 15, 2026.

Breakdowns and repairs in parts of Mladost 1, Mladost 1A, Mladost 2, Mladost 3, Dianabad, Geo Milev, Slatina, Druzhba 1, Druzhba 2, Musagenitsa, Studentski Grad and Vitosha continue to appear in the company’s current register. The addresses include blocks of flats, residential buildings, public facilities and individual streets.

Problems at the Iztok Thermal Power Plant continue

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said he expects Sofia Heating Company director Petar Petrov to present a plan with short- and long-term measures, financial calculations and a clear allocation of responsibilities. According to him, problems at the Iztok Thermal Power Plant are continuing, while student dormitories, the Ministry of Interior Academy and the American College are also affected.

“There can’t be no solution,” Vasil Terziev said, pointing out that the goal is for people not to be left without heating during the winter.

Problems with heating and hot water continue in Studentski Grad, while no specific final deadline for permanent restoration has been given for some of the dormitories. The Ministry of Education and Science has established a crisis working group to seek solutions for the affected students.

Sofia Heating Company says that its teams will work to shorten the deadlines and that, where technically possible, service will be restored earlier. During the interruption, affected customers will not be charged for thermal energy used for heating and domestic hot water supply.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, sofia24.bg, stolica.bg