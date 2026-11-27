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Bulgaria’s budget problems are related to 2025 and 2026, not to the cabinets in office through the end of 2024. This was stated by Nikolay Denkov of „We Continue the Change“ on the BNT program „Panorama“. He referred to an inspection by the National Audit Office and disputed the governing parties’ claims that the current deficits are a legacy of previous governments.

„There are no accumulated budget deficits through 2024 inclusive, when we prepared the budgets. This was also shown by the inspection by the National Audit Office,“ Denkov said. According to him, the problems date from 2025 and 2026, and the attempt to lump all cabinets together is not accurate.

Denkov called on the governing parties to stop increasing government debt relative to gross domestic product. The budget framework adopted for 2026 envisages a deficit of 5.7% of GDP, while government debt is expected to reach EUR 37.7 billion, or 30.1% of GDP.

The audit covers the period from 2020

The published audit by the National Audit Office, to which Denkov refers, covers the period from January 1, 2020, to May 31, 2026. It reports that wage expenditure in the budgetary sector increased more than twofold between 2020 and 2025, with its growth outpacing the increase in tax revenues and economic growth.

According to data cited by the National Audit Office, the budget deficit under the consolidated fiscal program increased from BGN 3.5 billion in 2020 to BGN 6.8 billion at the end of 2025. Thus, the audit describes an accumulation of problems over a longer period, without by itself confirming the claim that all deficits arose solely in 2025 and 2026.

Positions on Varna and the judiciary

During the conversation, Denkov defended Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. He said the case demonstrates problems in the administration of municipalities, where, in his view, economic majorities control financial flows. According to him, a mayor elected by citizens should be removed through the will of the voters, rather than through procedural actions.

Denkov said that „We Continue the Change“ could discuss supporting a second term for Kotsev after the mayor himself announces his intentions.

Regarding the election of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council, Denkov rejected the definitions „assembly“ and „deal“. He described the agreement reached as a difficult but important step toward restoring trust in the justice system and said that for years it had failed to provide the necessary sense of justice.

Denkov also criticized the government’s position on Bulgaria’s participation in European aid for Ukraine.

Sources: bntnews.bg, mediapool.bg