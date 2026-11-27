FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Welcome to the second Neuilly. One hundred and seven years after the first and most anti-Bulgarian slap in the face, which, for the sake of appearances, we call a treaty, we will now have to endure the second one as well.

All the notices and warnings that we were entering the eurozone with fabricated data were ignored.

As you can see for yourselves, for a year now we have been “flourishing and thriving” in the club of the rich. Now the Brussels-Frankfurt establishment is accusing us of falsifying the results concerning our membership. This is not news—we, the opponents of the euro, have been saying it for a long time. We tried to prevent this perfidious new enslavement by every possible means: referendums, letters, official documents, personal meetings... But alas! We are already seriously dependent, practically shackled. All that remains is for them to ram the digital currency down our throats as well, so that we can be finished off completely. And it is being said that no one will ask us about that either—it is supposedly such a wonderful thing that consulting the people would be nothing but a pure waste of time.

Today, a year after that, we have already entered the realm of extortion and punishment. Fines are reaching us even without some senior official having to make the journey here. You made us out to be guilty, as if we had lied to Brussels in order to enter somewhere we do not belong. But we did not want to enter. You shoved us in. You and your puppet governments. Why did you turn a blind eye a year ago to all the manipulation of documents and statistics related to our fiscal health? The answer is simple—because it suited you. You wanted to grab us by the throat. You watched this entire absurdity being cobbled together right before your eyes, but you remained silent because the directive was for us to fall into your trap. Well, we did. Now you can blackmail us at your leisure and, I see, you are doing quite well at it. You widen your eyes as if you are surprised and look for those to blame. Of course, you will find some poor scapegoat and punish him, but the real culprits are you, and we know it. And our government was merely an accomplice to this crime.

It is clear that we have no move left. A circus is unfolding before our eyes. You give money to Ukraine—and so do we. We try not to give any, but with our backs against the wall, there is no way out. It is bitter. Today’s rulers are trying to wriggle out of it with some excuses, claiming that the millions are not going toward the war, but toward peaceful purposes. Utter nonsense! They disappear into Kyiv’s golden toilets and from there flow into the private accounts of the big players.

The humiliation is complete. Neuilly two! This is how a country behaves when it has been squeezed by the throat with two fingers. Bulgaria was betrayed from within, but at least let it be known that this happened not because of our stupidity, but because of political brutality and greed.