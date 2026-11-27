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Regarding what happened last night in Marseille, I would like to remind you that every year the French, British, Dutch and other embassies organize round tables and conferences in Sofia on the topics of “the rule of law,” “human rights,” “judicial reform,” “law and order” and so on. Every year during Pride, the French Cultural Institute puts up a huge rainbow flag in Slaveykov Square. The German ambassador used to go directly to protests organized by PP-DB. All these things are always presented in a lecturing tone: not an exchange of knowledge and practices, but an explanation of how things work there and how they must start working here as well. How they have organized their countries and how we must organize ours in the same way.

Meanwhile, in their countries, entire cities such as Marseille have been abandoned, practically taken over by invaders from Africa and Asia, with neighborhoods that the police do not even enter in order to enforce “the rule of law” they teach us about. They cannot protect 200 foreign supporters in a stadium from Algerian mobs. In the United Kingdom, it is being discovered that 250,000 white girls were raped for years by Pakistani gangs, with the protection of the local police and authorities. At present, there is no Christmas market in any of the countries listed above that is not surrounded by concrete barriers like a military base.

It seems to me that it is time for all the embassies of the countries in question to stop constantly lecturing countries such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland... Not because we are thriving, but because you have long ceased to be the ones who can teach anyone how to organize their country. You are an example of the opposite—how to ruin, within a single generation, the magnificent country your ancestors built. The only example that can be taken from you at this stage is this: how not to ruin your own country in the same way and with the same liberal policies.