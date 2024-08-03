August 3, 2014. 10 years ago, the Skat river entered the town of Mizia and the village of Krushovitsa

On August 3, 2014, the Skat river came out of its bed after the torrential rains and left 1,200 houses and public buildings in Mizia and the village of Krusovitsa under water for two weeks.

The element toppled dozens of homes, and more than 100 were declared unsafe and destroyed later.

Many left their homes forever. President Rosen Plevneliev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in the tragedy in the city of Mizia.

On the evening of August 2, 10 years ago, a huge tidal wave flooded the lowlands of Mysia. People blocked by the water are taken out in boats with helicopters, bTV recalls.

„With a white towel, we called the plane to come and take us out. I had the feeling that the Danube was nothing compared to what it was,“, recalls Anka Kostadinova.

Stanislav Lazarov lives meters from the river, which literally takes up residence in his home.

„Two and a half meters of water for twelve days - something scary. No fix, such hell. Colleagues and friends flocked to help. One month we can't just throw out the garbage. There were two casualties during the flood. "After the flood, there were three or four funerals every day," Stanislav said.

For years the family struggled with the consequences and lived in fear.

„There is always no one to blame. The victim is to blame. It is like that in Bulgaria. And at the moment the river, look what it is, it is clogged with papur. "There are trees down outside Mysia," he added.

„Every year in May, June and July is war. We are waiting for this river to overflow and to start running again with this luggage. How many years already, pointed out Ivalin Bolyashki.

The local authority is also raising the alarm.

„Besides the sewage problem, we have to solve the river problem and clean the river. We have submitted a request to the Interdepartmental Commission”, explained Valya Bercheva, Mayor of Mizia.

BGN 14 million has been provided by the state for strengthening, cleaning and deepening of the Scut River in and outside the urbanized territories, assured the regional governor.

The project should start next spring. The level of the dams, which according to the victims, contributed the most to the disaster, is also continuously monitored.