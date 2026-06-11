Nearly 60 applications for one-time assistance have been submitted by flood-affected families from the village of Ticha

Nearly 60 applications for assistance from the Social Assistance Agency have been submitted by families from the Kotel village of Ticha, whose properties were damaged by the flood in early June. Their documents are being processed as a priority by social workers so that the assistance can reach the people as quickly as possible.

In the first days after the disaster, three commissions from the “Social Assistance“ Directorate – Kotel, visited the homes of the affected families and inspected the damage in 30 homes in the village of Ticha and 4 homes in the village of Filaretovo. Their owners were informed about the possibilities to receive assistance to cover their basic needs and to restore destroyed equipment and furnishings.

The affected families have submitted 29 applications for one-time financial support in the amount of up to 1,171 euros and 27 applications for additional assistance of 1,550 euros. The assistance is granted to households that meet the criteria for assistance, after conducting a social survey and assessing their needs and the damage caused by the disaster.

People who applied for the one-time assistance of up to 1,171 euros can also seek support of up to 1,300 euros from the “Social Protection“ Fund at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for the purchase of basic furniture and equipment for the home. The application for the Fund is made through the municipalities.

The families affected by the floods were also visited by the MP from the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Hristov. He informed people about the opportunities to receive the necessary support and assistance for the restoration of their properties.