Bali will build skyscrapers

Bali may reconsider one of the main rules for the development of the island - the limit on the height of buildings. Currently, the maximum height is 15 meters, but in 2026 the authorities are discussing the possibility of increasing this limit to 45 meters.

The island continues to develop, especially in tourist areas. There is less and less free land, but the demand for hotels, serviced apartments and infrastructure remains high. Against this background, the authorities are considering vertical development as one of the possible ways to balance the development of the market.

The authorities note that they are not talking about completely removing restrictions. A zoning model is being discussed, in which buildings up to 45 meters high will be allowed to be built only in certain areas - for example, in Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Sanur and some coastal places. The authorities emphasize that the goal is not chaotic development, but, on the contrary, clearer regulation.

The main problem is less related to the economy and more to the culture of the island. In Bali, an important principle is applied: buildings should not be higher than a coconut tree, that is, approximately 15 meters. This is not just a town planning rule, but part of the local philosophy associated with the concept of Tri Hita Karana. The space above the ground here is considered sacred, so any changes in this area cause a serious public reaction.

The country's religious leaders have already called for a delay. According to them, before making such decisions, it is necessary to carefully assess the consequences for the ecology, culture and territorial development of the island.

In parallel, the authorities are discussing other measures to restore order in the construction industry. These include a possible moratorium on new permits in busy areas, the creation of a special working group and increased control over construction. Special attention is paid to the protection of natural areas, including the Beratan Lake area.

The topic is particularly relevant in light of recent events: dozens of illegally built properties have recently been threatened; there has even been talk of demolishing projects.

The authorities in Bali have regularly spoken of the need to limit construction on the island over the past year. Strict restrictions on the construction of new hotels and villas were announced back in 2024, but this moratorium has never fully worked.

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