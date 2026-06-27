Interest in villas in Greece is growing (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - villa in the Greek city of Kavala. For the sum of 89,000 EUR, the new owner receives a building - a prefabricated structure, with an expanded built-up area of 55 sq m and a yard of 350 sq m.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg