Interest in small apartments by the sea (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - studio in Primorsko. The property is located 100 meters from the beach and 150 meters from the city center in a building built in 2014. It can be purchased for 74,900 EUR.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg