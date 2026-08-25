See, test, choose: ETEM offers personal consultations for solutions in your home

The choice of windows and doors is among the decisions for the home that we make for years to come. Design is important, but behind it are also thermal comfort, energy efficiency, the method of opening, the size of the glazing and how well the specific system meets the characteristics of the home.

That is why ETEM created two showrooms in Sofia and Plovdiv as places where the choice can start not from a catalog or a photo, but from a real experience. In both spaces, visitors can view aluminum opening systems in real size, try them out and discuss their specific project with a company expert. For even greater convenience, through the etemshowroom.bg platform, everyone can pre-book a visit at a convenient day and time.

From the idea of a new home to the specific solution

What type of windows are suitable for the home? What sliding system should we choose for large glazing to the terrace or garden? How do the different solutions fit into the interior? These are questions that are difficult to answer solely through technical characteristics.

In ETEM showrooms, the systems are presented as a natural part of the interior. They are displayed in unique zones and “rooms“, which allows visitors to see them in full size and more easily imagine how they would look in their own home.

This is especially useful when planning a new home or major renovation, when the choice of window frames is related not only to the vision, but also to the comfort and the way we will use the space for years to come.

Two showrooms, different solutions in real size

In Sofia, the ETEM showroom is located on the ground floor of Capital Fort, “Tsarigradsko Shose“ Blvd. 90. Here you can view window systems EW70, E75, E68 and E68HV, entrance doors E75FD and ED68, sliding systems E50 and ES70, as well as solutions for facades and glass railings.

The showroom in Plovdiv is located in the Platinum Homes residential complex on 160B “Maritsa“ Blvd. Among the solutions presented are the window systems EW70, E68 and E75, the “Harmonica“ E39 window and door system, the sliding systems ES70 and E50 and the glass railing EB48.

In both spaces, architectural systems are integrated into the interior, instead of simply being displayed as separate products. This way, visitors can see and try them out in real life and get a feel for how they would look and function in the environment of their own home.

Not just a visit, but a personal consultation

One of the most useful options for people who are currently building or renovating their home is to book an individual consultation with an ETEM specialist in advance.

On the special platform etemshowroom.bg, an appointment can be requested to select suitable aluminum systems for a house, apartment or other project. Visitors can see and test the systems in real life and ask questions related to their specific case to the ETEM experts.

The appointment booking process is as simple as possible – an online form is filled out, the type of consultation is selected and then confirmation is received from the ETEM team.

When the choice for the home can be seen and tried

Windows, doors and large glazing are part of the architecture that we use every day. Therefore, the ability to open a system, see its profile and proportions in real size and compare different solutions gives a much better idea than an image on a screen.

ETEM showrooms in Sofia and Plovdiv turn this very idea into a practical experience - a place where design and technologies can be seen up close, and the choice for the home can be made with the help of a professional consultation.