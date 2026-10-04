Pregnant Ciara surprises Paris with catwalk appearance (VIDEO)

Pregnant Ciara surprised the audience at Paris Fashion Week by appearing among the models in Junya Watanabe's show. The singer walked the runway on October 3 in the presentation of the women's spring/summer 2027 collection, and her pregnant belly was visible in both outfits she wore on the catwalk.

The first look was built around a purple bodysuit with bright pink accents. Ciara wore a wide black belt, red pointed-toe shoes and a silver structure with hanging elements that resembled a chandelier around her body. She later appeared in a crop top and leggings in a similar color combination, complemented by a beige raincoat and a black hat with silver details.

According to Vogue, the audience has greeted each of her appearances with exclamations, including „wow“ and „yaaa“. After her appearance, Ciara reacted with three heart emojis to a post showing her runway show, and her husband Russell Wilson also expressed his support.

Ciara's fifth child

The runway appearance came a few weeks after Ciara and Wilson announced that they were expecting their fifth child. The news was announced on September 6, and the baby will be the couple's fourth. The couple has been married since 2016 and have three children together - daughters Sienna and Amora and son Wynn. Ciara also has a son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

In July, in an interview with US Weekly, the singer said that Russell Wilson first talked about having another child soon after Amora was born. “I love being a mom. "It's my favorite job," Ciara said, adding that over time she has learned how to balance her family and professional commitments.

The Paris appearance continues her streak of public fashion appearances during her pregnancy. In 2023, Ciara will once again be turning heads with bold outfits that show off her baby bump as she awaits her fourth child.

Source: People