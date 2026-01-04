A man was robbed while lying in the surgical ward in Isperih

A 67-year-old man was robbed while lying in a surgical ward in Isperih, the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs-Razgrad reported.

A theft report was filed at around 8:30 am on January 3 at the Isperih Regional Directorate.

A 67-year-old man, hospitalized on December 29 in the Surgical Department of the local hospital, reported that 100 leva and his debit card disappeared from his coat pocket.

The theft took place between 1 pm on January 1 and 8 am on January 3, while the coat was left on a hanger in the hospital room.

The damage caused is in the process of being investigated clarification.

The case is being investigated for a crime.