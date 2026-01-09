Rearrangement of drug channels: Traffickers wait for holidays to smuggle drugs across the border

Nearly 740 kg of marijuana were seized by customs officers at “Kapitan Andreevo“ a few days ago. The huge amount of drugs was found in a truck traveling from the Netherlands to Turkey. Details of the case were revealed on “This Morning“ on bTV by Stefan Bakalov, head of the “Fighting Drug Trafficking“ department at the “Customs“ Agency.

According to him, the narcotic substance is worth just over 6 million euros and was found in the cargo, among the legal goods – 5 crates with over 600 packages of marijuana.

„Every day we come across new and interesting hiding places, the role of the traffickers is certainly easier than ours. It is important for us to guess in what way we will be surprised, since drug traffickers study the weaknesses of different points, of different countries. One of the methods is the passage of a major holiday, in this case Epiphany for Bulgaria“, Bakalov commented.

He explained that the truck had traveled from Bulgaria to Turkey: „In the Middle East, people's well-being allows more expensive drugs to be sought. In the Levant, they expressed concern that in recent years cocaine has also entered there. Marijuana and methamphetamine are now sought in these regions, not only in Europe. The market in Turkey is huge, the tourist flow too“.

Bakalov commented that the dynamics of drug trafficking have changed significantly over the past 20 years. The profile of high-level traffickers is also not the same.

“Years ago, these were mostly poorly educated people, now they are intelligent people – with a broad view of many things. This naturally complicates the work of law enforcement agencies in a global aspect. It is also reflected in the mass use and variety of narcotics“, he added.

According to him, all narcotics are dangerous, but the use of fentanyl is particularly risky. In his opinion, the death rate is extremely high and its use is “a game of Russian roulette“.