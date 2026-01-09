A 72-year-old man was detained for lewd acts with a minor in Blagoevgrad

A 72-year-old man was detained for up to 72 hours for lewd acts with a minor in Blagoevgrad. It is believed that he used force and a position of dependence for this purpose.

According to the evidence, the crime was committed in the period from October 2025 to 12/23/2025. The 10-year-old girl was interrogated in a specially designated room called the “Blue Room“.

The proceedings have started with the questioning of witnesses, an inspection, search and seizure have been carried out. A request for a preventive measure “detention in custody“ against the alleged perpetrator is to be submitted to the court.