The bail measure taken by the court fully corresponds to the situation - we have minor bodily injury from hooligan motives, to more than one person. My client does not currently admit the charge, but I do not want to comment further. For this crime, the law provides for up to 1 year of imprisonment or probation. I do not see why a measure of detention in custody should have been taken. With all due respect to the prosecutor's office, but they are currently going a little too far and you all know why.

This was said in front of the camera of Plovdiv24.bg by Stoyan Memtsov, who is the lawyer of the 18-year-old student detained for the attack on two Nepalese citizens. Earlier today, the Plovdiv court released the two students arrested for the attack. The 18-year-old was remanded in custody on bail, while the 17-year-old was placed under supervision by a kindergarten inspector.

Yesterday, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office charged two Nepalese citizens, aged 18 and 17, with causing minor bodily harm in a hooligan manner. The crime was committed in complicity on the night of July 24-25, 2026, in the center of Plovdiv, and the footage of the violence was captured on video.

The two perpetrators were identified on August 10, 2026, during another large-scale investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office into the intentional murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev in the Mladezhkia Hill area. During the investigative actions carried out, the recorded video of the attack on the foreigners was found on the phone of one of the defendants.

Around midnight on July 24/25, 2026, in the area of the intersection between "Ruski" Blvd. and "Shesti septembri" Blvd., the defendants noticed the two Nepalese citizens (aged 27 and 33) who were leaning on stairs near the sidewalk. The attackers headed towards them and began to strike them with their hands and feet on their heads and bodies.

Passing drivers promptly reported the incident to 112. Police and medical teams immediately arrived at the scene and took the injured foreigners to hospital for examination.

The prosecutor's office specified that the two young men had maintained contact with the minors who have already been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on August 4 on Youth Hill. The second accused, although 17 years old, understood the essence and significance of the crime and was able to direct his actions.