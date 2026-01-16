Bozhidar Bobokov, son of businessman Atanas Bobokov, who was arrested yesterday in Pamporovo, will be charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, reports BNR.

The law provides for imprisonment of 2 to 8 years for this type of crime. The nineteen-year-old was detained for 24 hours after a routine check found a large quantity of drugs for the area in his car.

“He was holding in different types of packaging 2 plastic boxes, 5 polyethylene bags, 1 paper napkin, dry, green grass with a total weight of 384 and 46 grams, which reacted to the field tests for cannabis“.

The detainee was questioned and is currently cooperating with the investigators.

More examinations are to be carried out, said District Prosecutor Nedko Simov: “At the moment, I assume that the order to bring an accused person is already being presented, since the evidence so far gives us absolute confidence that there is one perpetrator - a 19-year-old youth“.