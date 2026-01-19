41-year-old Bulgarian man fatally stabbed in Cyprus

Authorities in Cyprus are investigating a brutal crime in the Peyia area.

A 41-year-old Bulgarian citizen living in Limassol has died after being fatally stabbed by a 29-year-old man, In-Cyprus reports.

Five people, including the victim, traveled from Limassol to meet the 29-year-old man in front of his home to arrange "immoral" personal grievances arising from public posts on TikTok.

Upon arrival, the 29-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed the Bulgarian man in the abdomen.

Despite the efforts of doctors, the Bulgarian man died. The Paphos Crime Branch continues to investigate charges of premeditated murder and intentional injury, with an autopsy scheduled for this morning in Nicosia.

The 29-year-old man remains in custody for eight days.