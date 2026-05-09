DGOB warns of new scam

A new phishing scam on behalf of the Ministry of Interior is attacking users with fake SMS messages about unpaid traffic fines. The goal is to drain accounts, steal data or infect the device.

The Directorate “Cybercrime“ of DGOB has received dozens of signals from citizens, on which measures have already been taken.

Most often, the messages are from the “Bulgarian Road Traffic Agency“, “Vehicle Management Service“ or “Digital Traffic Monitoring Center“.

They are sent mainly from numbers abroad, starting with codes +63, +44, +212.

The messages claim that the recipient has an unpaid electronic speeding ticket and are given a payment deadline with a 30% discount. It also says that if the specified deadline for paying the fines is not met, additional interest will be charged and the vehicle may even be impounded and moved.

“If you click on the link in the SMS, you will be taken to a phishing page, where you will be asked to enter your bank card details. If you enter them, a large amount of money will be withdrawn from you. "Be careful, this is a scam," warned Commissioner Svetlin Lazarov, head of the "Digital Analysis and Cyber Intelligence" department at the Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Security.