Special operation in Sofia: 19 arrested for drug distribution

In the capital's "Druzhba" neighborhood, a 41-year-old man, known to the police and convicted, was arrested for drug possession and distribution, bTV reported.

During the procedural and investigative actions in his home, forensic experts discovered a home-made drug greenhouse for growing marijuana. The room was equipped with air duct, insulation and irrigation systems for growing plants.

Numerous pots of marijuana were seized, as well as five packages of herbaceous mass weighing approximately 50 g, ecstasy tablets, a laminating machine, two electronic scales and an air gun.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case. The man was charged and a measure of detention was taken for up to 72 hours.

On the same day, May 7, in the “Krasna Polyana” district, police officers stopped for a check a 25-year-old young man with a criminal record, about whom there was information that he was in possession of and distributing drugs in the capital.

A small amount of marijuana was found in his possession. The search continued at his home.

During the search, the man's girlfriend tried to get rid of the drug by throwing some of it over the terrace.

Both were detained with a police measure for up to 24 hours, and the materials on the pre-trial proceedings were reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The total amount of marijuana seized was about 100 doses, and about 3,500 euros were also seized.

Late in the evening, in the same neighborhood, police detained two Blagoevgrad residents, aged 42 and 44, registered for theft and drugs, for up to 24 hours.

During the search, a package with 19 doses of a brown powdery substance - fentanyl was found on one of them. Pre-trial proceedings are underway.

Police actions within the framework of the special operation of the SDVR were also carried out on the territory of the capital's Fifth Police Station “Kremikovtsi“ after receiving operational information about a 30-year-old man from the active criminal contingent who was distributing drugs on the territory of the “Botunets“ district.

At around 10 a.m. on May 7, police officers detained him together with his client – a 26-year-old man, at the time of buying and selling drugs.

The dealer tried to thwart the inspection and fled, but after a short chase he was detained.

During the subsequent procedural and investigative actions in the apartment he lived in, numerous small bags were found and seized, containing about 100 g of green grass (marijuana) and nearly 50 g of white powdery substance (amphetamine and cocaine), as well as a working electronic scale.

Following a report of the materials at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the dealer was charged.

In the last two days, 12 more people - 10 men and 2 women - have been detained in the regional offices in Sofia with small amounts of drugs, mainly marijuana.

They were taken into custody with a police measure for up to 24 hours, and in the cases, rapid productions.