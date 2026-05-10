Four arrested for shooting on bus in Pernik

“I'm coming home from work and suddenly I hear a very loud noise. Then the windows shattered and we were all in shock”, eyewitness Nikol Koleva told the air of ”Wake Up” on NOVA. She shared details about the attack on bus No. 20 in the Pernik neighborhood ”Iztok”, in which three of the vehicle's windows were broken. The incident occurred on Friday night, and at that time there were three passengers, a driver and a conductor on board.

The police in Pernik have detained four people. The law enforcement agencies have identified all the individuals, including minors. The weapon of the crime has also been found and seized. It was determined that the vehicle was not shot with a combat pistol, but a non-firearm (compressed air and pellets) was used.

Nikol Koleva said that the sound was very loud, resembling thunder, and three of the windows were "smeared with salt". Immediately after stopping, the driver got out of the cab and confirmed to the passengers that in his opinion it was not a stone strike. Despite the serious material damage, no one was injured in the attack.

The victim admitted that she felt stressed by what she had experienced, but had no other choice for moving around at this late hour. She expressed hope that the perpetrators would be caught quickly so that citizens could feel safe when using public transport in the city.