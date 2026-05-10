Smuggling of exotic birds worth hundreds of thousands of euros was intercepted

A total of 47 exotic birds with fake veterinary certificates of origin and health status were seized on the Danube Bridge near Ruse. The smuggling was prevented by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) upon a signal from the Border Police and in the presence of officers from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Waters (RIOSV) in Ruse, the agency's press center reported.

22 birds were found in a minibus with a commercial license plate without a license for the transport of live animals - 11 pairs, of the species Aceros pliscatus (Papuan rhinoceros), 8 of the species Chalcopsitta cardinalis (Cardinal lory parrots), 13 ornamental pigeons and 4 ornamental chickens. It was found that they entered Bulgaria from Turkey, were transshipped in a village near Shumen and were on their way to several locations in Central Europe. Investigators believe that this is a smuggling channel and that these birds are part of a larger shipment.

Their value is estimated at several hundred thousand euros. The price of one Papuan rhinoceros is 10,000 euros, and for a pair it can exceed 25,000 euros.

According to the inspectors from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the first two species of exotic birds are subject to a special movement regime under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The driver did not present the registration cards and certificates required in such cases.

The animals have been confiscated and are now at the Center for Nature and Animal Protection in Dobrich. They are fed and are feeling well for now. However, according to experts, these species are very sensitive to stress and their survival is still uncertain.

A case has been filed against the driver of the van, who is Bulgarian. The investigation into the case is ongoing.