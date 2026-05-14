In Montana, they are investigating the murder of a man

In Montana, they are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man.

To solve the crime, an inspection of the crime scene was carried out, witnesses were questioned, video surveillance cameras were installed in the area of the crime, a search and seizure of a car and real estate were carried out.

At this stage of the pre-trial proceedings, it was established that on “Odrin“ Street in the “Kosharnik“ neighborhood in Montana, a scandal broke out between 47-year-old Ts.Ts. and N.B., aged 22, R.B., aged 48, and D.B., aged 42. A fight broke out, resulting in the death of Ts.Ts.

An autopsy of the victim is being performed.

The persons N.B., R.B. and D.B. have been detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Montana.