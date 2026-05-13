A man from Varna was detained for issuing fake health cards

A 60-year-old man from Varna has been detained for issuing fake health cards. The operation was carried out by officers from the Economic Police, together with the State Health Control at the RHI - Varna, Military Police, and the “Special Tactical Actions“ Sector at the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A residence, catering facilities, and medical warehouses were searched. Stamps, letterheads, mobile phones, and 2,000 euros were seized, which were used to prepare false documents certifying the health status of citizens - medical certificates and personal health cards.

A wide range of individuals involved in the criminal activity have been identified. Some of them have already been questioned.