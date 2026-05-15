The police and prosecutor's office are expected to provide more details today about the large-scale operation against the property mafia from yesterday.

So far, it is known that the Sofia Police have detained Georgi Yanev - James and former disqualified notary Boris Yankov. According to unofficial information, the two were also arrested in 2019. At that time, they were investigated for 23 frauds.

The group is suspected of hundreds of frauds with properties of single elderly people. Searches were carried out in "Fakulteta", "Lyulin" and in the center of Sofia. According to information from "Around the World and at Home" During the searches, James and Yankov were surprised and investigators were able to collect a significant amount of evidence.