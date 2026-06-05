They caught smuggling 400 kg of marijuana worth over 4 million euros

An organized criminal group for international trafficking of narcotics through the country was neutralized in a specialized police operation of the General Directorate of Drug Control, conducted with the assistance of the “Customs“ Agency.

The operation was carried out in the period 2-3 June at the Ruse-Danube Bridge border checkpoint. Six people were arrested during it - between 35 and 63 years old, one of whom is a citizen of Honduras, permanently residing in the Kingdom of Spain, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The investigation found that they were connected to the smuggling of 400 kilograms of marijuana with a high concentration of the narcotic component - tetrahydrocannabinol. It is estimated at 4,089,833.99 euros - 8,000,000 leva.

The quantity of narcotics was discovered in a cache of a freight train stopped for customs inspection at the entrance to the country from Romania. During the investigation, 80 illegally transported boxes with 5 vacuum bags of dry herbaceous mass were seized.

Details of the operation were provided at a joint briefing by representatives of the General Directorate “Fight against Organized Crime“ and the District Prosecutor's Office – Ruse: Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy. -Director of the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Head of the Sector of the Regional Office Viktor Dimitrov, Radoslav Gradev, Administrative Head of the District Prosecutor's Office-Ruse and Ivo Georgiev, Prosecutor supervising the case.

Three of the accused are professional drivers and knew each other through their work, it became clear from the information provided. At the end of 2025, they agreed to convert a cargo trailer and build a cache in it.

Their initial intention was to transport illegal migrants in it, who would be provided by one of the men. In the meantime, they received an offer from a fourth of the detainees to transport high-quality marijuana from the Kingdom of Spain to the city of Sliven. However, after the investigation by the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation Department was launched, immediate action was taken to stop the criminal activity.

The stay in custody of all of them was extended to 72 hours. The prosecutor's office has filed charges against each of the perpetrators.