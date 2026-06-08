The court does not consider the measure of Vasil Filipov for the accident on Chelopeshko Shosse

The Sofia City Court did not proceed with the case, in which the measure of detention of one of the two defendants for the serious accident on Chelopeshko Shosse - Vasil Filipov, was to be considered.

The measure was not considered, since Filipov cannot appear in the courtroom. Currently, the man is in "St. Anna" hospital with multiple spinal injuries, he is about to undergo surgery, it became clear in the courtroom. A forensic medical examination was also presented, which confirms this. The court decided that it could not consider the request for a restraining order and stated that the state prosecution could submit a new request when his condition stabilizes.

The prosecution insisted that the defendant could participate in an external court hearing, since he is in contact, but the court rejected this request.

The restraining order for the other defendant, Trayan Filipov, will be considered tomorrow morning. It will also be considered in an external court hearing in "Pirogov", since he is also hospitalized with injuries.

The two men have been charged with causing death with possible intent and road hooliganism. The fatal accident occurred after a race between two cars, in which one car crashed into a public transport bus at 150 km per hour. Four people died and 17 were injured. During the investigation, it became clear that the two drivers had licenses issued in the Czech Republic and had registered traffic violations.