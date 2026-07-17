Third week of searching for 11-year-old Natalia

The search for 11-year-old Natalia Asenova from the Varna village of Konstantinovo continues for the third week.

The girl has been missing since the early hours of June 30, when she left her home, accompanied by her mother's ex-partner Asen Simeonov. So far, the efforts of the police and volunteers have yielded no results.

According to police data, the 40-year-old man has experience in hiding. He has managed to hide from law enforcement for two weeks in the past.

Experts say that the man is able to traverse difficult terrain, hide in caves and uninhabited houses, and find food, which shows that he is extremely adaptable.