US readies B-52 for global conflict

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and the risks of World War III, the US Air Force (USAF) is accelerating the transformation of its 70-year-old veteran Boeing B-52 Stratofortress.

The icon of the Cold War is undergoing its most radical transformation to become a high-tech nuclear and conventional “arsenal aircraft“. According to official data from the US Air Force and analyses by the military publication Stars and Stripes, the total investment in the renovation of the 76 active machines amounts to nearly $48.6 billion.

Birth of the B-52J: Digital Heart and New Engines

After successfully passing a critical design review in May 2026, the fleet is officially preparing to transition to the new modification B-52J. The program includes three main areas:

New Powertrain: The obsolete 1960s engines Pratt & Whitney TF33s are being replaced by modern Rolls-Royce F130 . This reduces fuel consumption by 30%, increases range and eliminates dependence on air tankers.

The obsolete 1960s engines Pratt & Whitney TF33s are being replaced by modern . This reduces fuel consumption by 30%, increases range and eliminates dependence on air tankers. Fighter Radar: The legendary bomber gets a new active phased array antenna (AESA) radar — AN/APQ-188 . It provides unprecedented target tracking in all weather conditions.

The legendary bomber gets a new active phased array antenna (AESA) radar — . It provides unprecedented target tracking in all weather conditions. Hypersonic arsenal: The pylons under the wings are being changed by implementing a gigabit optical link (MIL-STD-1760E). It allows the launch of heavy hypersonic missiles and the control of drone swarms.

Nuclear deterrence in the new era

As reported by the specialized portal The War Zone, the Pentagon plans to restore full nuclear capabilities to all available B-52s, removing restrictions from disarmament treaties. With a payload capacity of 32,000 kg, the aircraft will be able to carry both cruise missiles with nuclear warheads and precision conventional weapons. The first two B-52J prototypes are already undergoing structural modifications at Boeing's San Antonio facility ahead of scheduled flight tests at Edwards, California. The goal is clear: the B-52J will outlast its B-1B and B-2 successors and ensure U.S. global dominance through at least mid-century.